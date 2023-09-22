Advertising watchdog in touch with Ulster University over 'world-leading' claim
Ulster University (UU) is replacing an advertisement after being contacted by the UK's advertising watchdog.
Some ad billboards in Coleraine state: "You are only 10 minutes away from a world-leading university."
The Times Higher Education World University Rankings puts the university between number 601 and 800 on the list.
UU said there was no formal investigation or sanction from ASA in relation to the ads but that it was in the process of replacing them.
Advertisers must present evidence that justifies their claims to the ASA, if asked to do so. The BBC understands that the ASA takes matters on a a case by case basis and could take other matters rather than ranking into account if given evidence for the university's "world-leading" claim.
A spokeswoman for the university said its "research environment" had been judged to be excellent and worthy of the claim.
"The 'world-leading' reference in this ad was based on a number of factors and rankings, and particularly the REF 2021 rating, where that independent expert reviewer specifically defines that 97% of Ulster University's research environment is world leading or internationally excellent," she said.
She added that in the Research Excellence Framework 2021, UU had ranked in the top 10% in the UK for world leading or internationally excellent research impact and that 97% of Ulster University's research impact had outstanding or very considerable impacts in reach and significance.
As first reported by the Belfast Telegraph, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it had received two complaints about the ad.
"The complainants argued that the claim 'world leading' was misleading, based on Ulster University's Times Higher Education World University ranking," a spokesman said.
"We spoke with Ulster University, and they provided assurance that they would remove the ad. As such, we considered the matter closed."
The university was found to be in the top 250 Young Universities in the world in The Times Young University Rankings 2023 - which lists the world's best universities that are 50 years old or younger - and in the top 13% of universities worldwide in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023.
In September 2023 Ulster University was named one of the top 30 universities in the UK by The Guardian University Guide for the first time, making it the highest UK ranking the university has achieved.
In April US President Joe Biden visited the new Ulster University campus in Belfast, his only official engagement in Northern Ireland.