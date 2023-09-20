Londonderry: Gerard Kelly bailed over weapons find
A Londonderry man charged with having guns and explosives linked to the New IRA has been granted bail.
Gerard Anthony Kelly, 48, from Victoria Place, in Derry, was arrested earlier this month as part of a major police operation in the city.
Handguns, Soviet grenade heads, ammunition and plastic explosives were all found.
Mr Kelly is facing four charges, including possession of explosives with intent to endanger life on 7 September.
In the High Court on Wednesday, a Crown lawyer said Mr Kelly was part of a network used to store weapons on behalf of the New IRA.
"He would be described as a facilitator, as opposed to an active member," she told the court.
A defence barrister said Mr Kelly has issues with alcohol and may not be able to remember the incident.
"He is a stooge, an alcoholic and a street drinker," he said.
The barrister likened him to a character from The Simpsons.
"It is perhaps indicative of how far those involved have fallen that they felt it necessary to involve an individual who is effectively the Barney Gumble of Derry," he added.
Mr Kelly, he told the court, may have been "prevailed upon" because of debts he owed.
"He wasn't on the police radar until he drunkenly fell into their lap due to a farcical enterprise which would be comedic if it wasn't so serious," the barrister added.
Granting bail, Mr Justice O'Hara imposed a curfew and ordered him to report to police three times a week.
"In a way, it's good news the dissidents are now relying on alcoholics to do their business for them," the judge said.
Earlier this month, Mr Kelly's 26-year-old daughter, Shannon Marie Kelly, of Creevagh Heights, Derry, was also granted bail. She faces the same four charges.