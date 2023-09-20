Muckamore: Patient's sister 'told to get a life' over abuse concerns
The sister of a Muckamore patient has said she was told to "get a life" after raising concerns that her brother was being abused and neglected.
Angela was giving evidence to the public inquiry into alleged abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
It is run by the Belfast Health Trust with facilities for adults with special needs in County Antrim.
A major police investigation began in 2017 after allegations of ill-treatment began to emerge.
Thousands of hours of CCTV footage has been reviewed as part of a police investigation.
A separate public inquiry, which was set up following a campaign from patients' relatives, began in 2021 and opened for public hearings in June 2022.
On Wednesday, Angela told the inquiry she repeatedly raised concerns about her brother's care, including that he was assaulted and denied food and use of the toilet.
Mark, known as patient P60, was a patient from November 2008 until January 2022 when he died after choking on a piece of fruit.
The fruit became lodged in his lung and he subsequently suffered a heart attack.
She said due to a swallowing condition diagnosed in 2017, he should not have been given the fruit without it being chopped up.
There were certain food items he could not have due to the risk of choking, which staff would have been aware of, she said.
There were delays in getting her brother to hospital and the family were neither contacted or properly informed of what had happened, she told the inquiry.
Angela said the incident happened at lunchtime, yet it was hours before Mark was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance.
The family were informed to come in the early hours of the following morning, when they were told Mark had passed away.
Angela said knowing her brother died alone would never leave her.
Mark, who had a learning disability, attended both special primary and secondary schools as a child.
His sister described him as a gentle giant and a loving and thoughtful brother who loved life on the family farm.
In 1990, Mark was the victim of an assault which left him with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
He was admitted to Muckamore in November 2008 in what was intended to be a 12-week admission, but ended up staying for 13 years.
'Get a life'
His sister said within 12 to 18 months, her brother, who previously loved food and took pride in his appearance, had lost a huge amount of weight and his personal hygiene had become negligible.
She also said he told her some staff members were "unkind" to him.
Concerns were repeatedly raised by other family members too, Angela said.
She said she was told that she was being "overprotective" and told "to get a life".
All visits were supervised by staff, she told the inquiry, and phone calls were made within earshot of staff members.
In 2012, the family filed a complaint after Mark told them a staff member punched him in the head. She said they later received a phone call to say the event had been "misinterpreted".
The staff member left a short time later.
Mark claimed he was also beaten and taunted by other patients, Angela said.
Mark had spent time in seclusion, Angela said, which she described as a "dark dungeon" with nothing but a mattress.
It was needed, the family were told, because Mark had become violent.
She had never encountered her brother as a violent person, she told the inquiry. Angela said he appeared to be "sedated rather than managed".
The family were told Mark had to spend time there for his own safety and at one stage Mark was not allowed visits for eight weeks.
When family were permitted to visit, she said Mark was led down a hallway by two staff members looking visibly malnourished and begging for help.
"My father walked out crying," Angela said.
Intimidated, bullied and patronised
Concerns were raised that Mark was being denied food, drinks and the use of the toilet, she said.
The family asked for Mark to spend more time outside as he seemed to spend all his time lying in bed.
Angela said his family were intimidated, bullied and patronised when raising concerns and made to feel like they had no right to ask.
The inquiry was told Angela contacted the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) to raise concerns about abuse and negligence at the hospital.
The health watchdog were investigating, they told Angela, but she said she saw no evidence of this.
Angela said she is traumatised by her brother's alleged abuse, adding "when I close my eyes, it's all I see".
The inquiry continues.