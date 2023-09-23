Autumn equinox: A date steeped in Irish cultural heritage
Autumn, a season marked by crisp air, falling leaves, and pumpkin-spiced lattes, is celebrated across the northern hemisphere.
However, in Ireland, the commencement of this beloved season varies throughout the Island.
While meteorological definitions set a standard date for autumn, the Emerald Isle dances to its own climatic and cultural rhythms, resulting in a patchwork of autumnal start dates.
Cultural and Traditional Factors
Ireland's rich cultural heritage also plays a role in the varying start dates of autumn.
Traditionally, the Celtic calendar, which is still celebrated today through festivals like Lúnasa (Harvest season), marked the start of autumn on 1 August.
Many in Ireland still adhere to this ancient calendar, aligning their perception of autumn with the arrival of Lúnasa.
Meteorological Definition
Meteorologically, autumn in Ireland, as in most of the northern hemisphere, officially begins on1 September and ends on 30 November.
This definition is based on temperature patterns and is used for data consistency and scientific purposes.
Astronomical
And then there is the astronomical calendar.
The astronomical autumn, scientifically defined by the equinox when day and night are nearly equal in length, falls on 23 September, signally the departure of summer and the onset of a new season.
Autumn, astronomically, will last until the Winter Solstice on Friday 22 December which marks the start of winter for astronomers.
The Celtic Calendar will mark the start of winter on 1 November, while it begins on the 1 December meteorologically.
Ireland's unique cultural heritage contributes to the varying start dates of autumn across the island.
While meteorological definitions provide a standardised reference point, the perception of autumn in Ireland is deeply intertwined with the land, traditions, and people, resulting in a diverse and captivating tapestry of seasonal transitions.
Whether it's the golden hues of early September in Antrim or the arrival of autumn in the landscapes of the west, the island's multifaceted approach to this season adds to its charm and allure.