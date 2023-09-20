Pat Ward: Couple Niall Cox and Karen McDonald sentenced for killing
The two people convicted over the death of Pat Ward in have been sentenced.
Niall Cox, who was previously sentenced to life for murder, was told he must serve a minimum of 20 years before being considered for parole.
Karen McDonald, who was convicted of manslaughter, was sentenced to 10 years.
Mr Ward, 30, who was originally from Sligo in the Republic of Ireland, was found dead in an alleyway in Clogher, County Tyrone, in 2019.
He had been beaten, kicked and stabbed.
