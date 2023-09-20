Pat Ward: Ex-couple Niall Cox and Karen McDonald sentenced for killing
A former couple who killed a man in Clogher, County Tyrone, in 2019 have been sentenced to a total of 30 years.
Pat Ward, 30, originally from Sligo in the Republic of Ireland, was found dead in an alleyway.
He had been beaten, kicked and stabbed after spending the night drinking in the then-couple's home in McCrea Park.
Niall Cox, 28, was given a life sentence after he pleaded guilty to murder while Karen McDonald, 37, was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter.
A judge at Dungannon Crown Court told Cox he must spend a minimum of 20 years in prison before being considered for parole.
McDonald, who was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial, was given a 10-year sentence, half to be served in prison and half on licence.
During McDonald's trial, CCTV footage was shown to the jury of Mr Ward being dragged by Cox from the house to the alleyway while he appeared to still be alive.
McDonald was seen carrying his legs for a few seconds.
The prosecution said this showed her assisting and encouraging Cox in carrying out the attack.
The defence had argued that Cox alone was responsible for the murder.
McDonald gave evidence that her relationship with Cox was violent and abusive, and she feared he would kill her.
She admitted she had lied to Mr Ward's wife Ellen, who called at the house looking for her husband, and that she lied to police during interviews after being arrested.
The jury did not accept that she had acted under duress.
Mr Ward's wife, Ellen, described her husband as her "entire world" and the most "loving family man" who idolised their four children.
"When Pat was murdered, my life was shattered. I lost the love of my life, and the way in which he died will haunt me forever," she said.
"I can't begin to understand how anyone could inflict such brutality, such cruelty, upon another living being."
Mrs Ward said the couple's children have been left to grow up without their father, and that Wednesday's sentencing will not bring back her husband.
She added Mr Ward's parents, wider family and closest friends have suffered "terribly" since his death.
Mr Ward's son Tom described his father as a "loving and caring" person who loved his family, especially his mum and dad.
'Senseless and brutal attack'
Speaking outside Dungannon Crown Court, Det Insp Claire McGarvey said: "Pat was a loving husband, a son and a father to four young children.
"His wife and family have been robbed of a loved one in this senseless and brutal attack."
She said the defendants had been held accountable for their actions during the "horrific" attack on Mr Ward.
"While I hope today's outcome offers some degree of closure to Pat's family, I'm mindful that it will not take away their heartache or their sadness," she added.
"Their world's have been torn apart and my thoughts and that of the team are with them."