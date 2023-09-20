Sexual abuse: Sisters speak out over years of attacks by 'monster' father
Four sisters who were sexually abused over a twelve-year period by their father have spoken of the trauma they experienced in their family home.
They decided to speak out to encourage other abuse victims to come forward.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims, was sentenced to 16 years in prison last week, but died from a terminal illness just four days later.
He was convicted of 46 sexual offences including rape and indecent assault.
One sister described her father as "a monster" who should have been their protector.
The presiding judge in the case said that the four victims had been subjected to horrific crimes by their father.
"This was a campaign of vile sexual violence," he said, before commending them for their courage and strength.
"You have my admiration for the courage you have shown in coming forward, and I hope today is a watershed in your journey not as victims but as survivors."
Det Supt Lindsay Fisher, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) public protection branch said the man's actions "plumbed the depths of depravity".
The senior officer commended the woman for helping the police with their investigation and helping to "break the cycle of abuse".
To protect the identities of the victims, we are calling them Saoirse, Gráinne, Karen and Mary - these are not their real names.
Saoirse told BBC News NI that the abuse started when she was about nine years old and continued until she was about 20.
"It was a constant almost daily thing, you get up, you go to school, you do your homework, you come home and have your dinner and then that as well," she said.
"It became part of a routine and I think that is why I normalised it, because it was an everyday thing."
'I thought I was the only one'
Each sister said they genuinely believed they were the only one being abused by their father, when in fact all four of them were targeted.
"Growing up I thought that it was only me and I maybe thought that I was protecting my sisters as well - I didn't find out until later on that it was all four of us," Saoirse said.
She said she didn't fully realise the extent of the abuse her father subjected them to until they saw the court proceedings play out via video-link.
"Whenever the judge read everything out and it was there in black and white, I was shocked - I shocked myself," she said.
"I was shocked when the judge said he found it hard to read, that he never heard of cases like this and I think that's when I realised how bad this was."
Gráinne said she felt a strong mix of emotions after her father's death.
"It's so difficult because I hated him so much, but I also have those amazing memories as a kid," she said.
'My life isn't over'
"I really cared that the person I had fun with as a kid and the person I did have good moments with was dying - and there was this other aspect of hating him so much because of what he did to my sisters."
Karen was abused between the ages of seven until about 14 - she described her father as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character.
"I was never told this was a secret, don't tell anyone - I was never told that - the next day it was just as if nothing had happened," she said.
"From a young age I didn't know what it was, but there was always a sort of feeling that I don't know if this is right."
Mary said they will have to deal with what their father did to them for the rest of their lives.
"I would say that despite all the trauma and the pain and the journey to get here, I do just want to share with others my life isn't over.
"I have been through a horrific experience in life but I have chosen not to let my abuser win."
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.