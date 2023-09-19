NI Policing Board 'cannot just slot' in a new chief constable
- Published
The Northern Ireland Policing Board has rejected claims that it can just "slot someone into" the position of chief constable.
Chief executive Sinead Simpson said that legal advice received by the board explained that a proper appointments process was needed.
Simon Byrne resigned earlier this month after a number of controversies.
The Policing Board is to launch a recruitment process for his successor later this month.
Last week, former Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chief constable George Hamilton said a decision by the board not to appoint a formal interim or acting chief constable showed a "failure of leadership".
Ms Simpson rejected this assessment as she gave evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
The Policing Board, which oversees the PSNI, said Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton would "exercise all the functions of the chief constable" until a successor is appointed.
'Á la carte menu'
Vice-chair of the board, Edgar Jardine, said they are content to allow Mr Hamilton to continue in his role.
In response to criticism about the Policing Board's decisions and potential replacements for the chief constable, he said: "It struck me as I listened to it, that they were dining from an á la carte menu where they had a range of options, we were actually dealing with a set lunch menu with very concernable restrictions around what we can do."
Chairperson Deirdre Toner expressed that the situation was "unprecedented" and the board is in a very difficult legal and political situation.
She added that the board "could not have anticipated that the deputy chief constable would have to undergo an unplanned medical procedure" and so have advised the service that Mr Hamilton could temporarily promote an existing assistant chief constable to the role of deputy chief constable if Mr Hamilton is incapacitated.
'Legislative straight jacket'
DUP MP Carla Lockhart asked the Policing Board if it believed its credibility was still intact.
Its vice-chair responded that the credibility of the board would have been damaged more if it "had of strayed from the constraints within the legislation in which they have to work".
Ms Lockhart said she believed it was time "the board got a handle on the leadership of the (PSNI) organisation".
Simon Hoare, chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, said he empathised with the Policing Board about the "legislative straight jacket" in which it has been placed.
However, Mr Hoare said he didn't get the sense that the board was "bashing down any doors" and questions members about their sense of urgency.
"I think the board are doing the best they can in what are very trying circumstances," the MP told reporters at Stormont.
"I do have a concern about urgency versus process… there are a lot of very legitimate questions being asked across Northern Ireland," he added.
Mr Hoare acknowledged confidence in the PSNI has taken "a hell of a knock" in recent weeks and said there "has to be" a root-and-branch review of the Policing Board.
He said the committee gave the Policing Board "a very clear message" during Tuesday's meeting.
"We want to see a greater deal of urgency to this."