Child wore nappy to school due to lack of appropriate toilets
The mother of a child with brittle bone disease says her daughter had no choice but to wear a nappy to school because it did not have an accessible toilet.
Violet Heasley lives with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or brittle bone disease.
She was the only wheelchair user at Dunmurry Primary School for two years.
Her parents brought a disability discrimination case against the school, which has been settled without admission of liability. It has since installed an accessible toilet.
The eight-year-old attended the school on the outskirts of Belfast for two years, in nursery and primary one.
'Where was her dignity?'
Shelbie Heasley said her daughter's experience was so stressful, she had to remove her from the school.
"It was just awful. Where was her dignity?" she said.
"She did not return after the initial school closures due to Covid.
"We were told that the toilet was approved, and necessary works would be carried out, but these weren't completed while Violet attended as a pupil at the school."
It took months of hard work and persistence to find an alternative school that could accommodate her daughter's needs, said Ms Heasley.
"She is [now] able to fully participate in everyday life at school and is thriving."
Dunmurry Primary School expressed regret for any upset to Violet and her parents.
As part of the case's settlement terms, the school has committed to ensuring its policies and practices conform with equality legislation.
The school will also liaise with the Equality Commission, which supported Violet's parents in taking the case.
"Every child must have equality of access to a quality educational experience and must be given the opportunity to reach his or her full potential," said Geraldine McGahey, chief commissioner of the Equality Commission.
"This remains the case, even when times are difficult and budgets tight."
Violet's case was taken by her parents on her behalf to the Special Educational Needs and Disability Tribunal. No financial compensation is available where a claim of discrimination is found.