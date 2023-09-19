Limerick killing: Cross-border murder investigation team set for The Hague
- Published
A cross-border investigation team is set to meet in The Hague over the killing of a woman in Limerick, a Belfast court has heard.
Agencies from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are involved in the international effort to prosecute the man charged with murdering Geila Ibram.
Habib Shamel, 32, is accused of stabbing the 27-year-old to death during a "sexual exchange" on 4 April.
He remains in custody in Maghaberry Prison.
The victim's mutilated body was discovered at an apartment block in the Dock Road area of Limerick.
Ms Ibram, who was originally from Romania, died from multiple stab wounds inflicted to the neck, face, and abdomen in what police described as a vicious and frenzied attack.
Mr Shamel, an Afghani national with an address at Cecil Street in Limerick, was later arrested in the Malone area of south Belfast.
He was charged with Ms Ibram's murder under legislation which allows authorities in Northern Ireland to prosecute if a suspect travelled from another jurisdiction.
Meeting at The Hague
On Tuesday, the accused appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates' Court, where a prosecution lawyer disclosed new details about ongoing contact with the Department of Justice in Dublin.
"A joint investigation team has been formed to try to speed it up, which comprises a number of different agencies from both jurisdictions," she said.
District Judge Steven Keown was also told the process is due to be taken to the Dutch city where the International Criminal Court is seated.
"There was a meeting scheduled in The Hague but that hasn't occurred yet," the prosecutor added.
Despite acknowledging the complexities of the case, defence barrister Chris Sherrard questioned the level of progress being made.
"What it boils down to is a lot of sound and fury not amounting to much," he claimed.
Mr Shamel did not apply for bail at this stage and was remanded in continuing custody.
Adjourning the case until October, the judge indicated that he wanted "a specific update about the meeting in The Hague".