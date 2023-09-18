Electric Ireland: Keypad meter issues still affecting some customers
- Published
Some Electric Ireland customers are still being affected by an error limiting their meter's credit balance to £10, the company has confirmed.
It said no customers were cut off from power as a result of the keypad meter issue.
"We are in regular contact with the customers affected as we continue to work with industry professionals to resolve this complex issue," it said.
The meter issues began at the end of August.
A number of people told BBC News NI they had been without power for several days because of it.
The fault affected top-ups purchased between certain dates.
Electric Ireland said the issue meant keypads had been capped at a £10 limit, so anyone who bought a credit of £10 or more in that period could not add it to their meters.
Many customers who tried to do so received a "Credit Hi" message on their meter.
This meant they were unable to enter new top-ups to the meter until Electric Ireland cancelled all previous attempts - leaving some without electricity.
The company is Northern Ireland's third-largest electricity supplier.
It said affected customers can find further details on its website.
"We apologise sincerely for inconvenience caused," a spokesperson added.