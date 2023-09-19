Mid and East Antrim council 'facing £7m funding shortfall'
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is facing a funding shortfall of about £7m this year, BBC News NI understands.
The issue emerged after the authority commissioned external analysis of its finances.
The interim findings were presented to councillors during a special behind-closed-doors council meeting last week.
Council officials are expected to present options to councillors in the coming weeks in an effort to address the funding pressures.
In a statement, the council said it had faced "increasing demands" on spending alongside a reduced income.
It added that after examining "all aspects of governance" there was evidence of a "systemic absence of robust processes in some service areas".
A spokesman said councillors are "committed to implementing measures that address these failings and provide oversight and transparency of the core business of the council".
"We are working closely with external public bodies in supporting our oversight and grip to enable solid foundations to be created and support the council in its ambition to deliver services for citizens that they need and value," he added.
'No job cut discussions'
The council said there had been "no discussions regarding job cuts".
The Department for Communities, which oversees local government in Northern Ireland, said it was informed of the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) analysis by the council's interim chief executive, Valerie Watts.
A spokesman for the Stormont department said the local government auditor, Colette Kane, would consider the "financial resilience" of the council as part of her annual audit.
"At this time the actions proposed to address any potential budget issues is a matter for the council," he added.
Earlier in 2023, the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (Nilga) said inflationary pressures were placing a "significant squeeze on the finances and resources across the local government sector".
All of the region's 11 councils agreed their highest rise in household rates bills since a reform of local government in 2015.
In the Mid and East Antrim council area, average bills increased by £27.35 a year after a rates increase of 5.43% was agreed.