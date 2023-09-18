Derry shooting: Man shot in both legs in Hazelbank
- Published
A man has been shot in both legs in Londonderry.
The victim was found at Marianus Park, in the Hazelbank area of the city, just before 23:15 BST on Sunday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) say two masked men are reported to have been involved in the attack.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for injuries that are not believed to life threatening.
The police said detectives are working to establish what happened, including where the shooting occurred.
They have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with information, to get in touch.