Killough: Robert Wiseman dies after tractor collides with car

The Police Service of Northern Ireland crestGetty Images

A man who was injured in a car crash in Killough, County Down, earlier this month has died from his injuries, police have confirmed.

Robert Wiseman, who was in his 70s, was driving a car that was involved in a collision with a tractor on the Downpatrick Road on 5 September.

His Peugeot car and a New Holland tractor towing a trailer, collided shortly before 16:00 BST.

The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries.

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the crash or who has dash-cam footage to contact them.

Related Topics