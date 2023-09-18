Killough: Robert Wiseman dies after tractor collides with car
A man who was injured in a car crash in Killough, County Down, earlier this month has died from his injuries, police have confirmed.
Robert Wiseman, who was in his 70s, was driving a car that was involved in a collision with a tractor on the Downpatrick Road on 5 September.
His Peugeot car and a New Holland tractor towing a trailer, collided shortly before 16:00 BST.
The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries.
Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the crash or who has dash-cam footage to contact them.