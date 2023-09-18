Hit and run: Man arrested over serious assault released
A man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a hit and run in Newtownards has been released.
Police received a report of the incident on the Old Shore Road at about 23:45 BST on Saturday.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with leg injuries, which officers said were believed to be serious, but not life threatening.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and released on Monday to allow for further police enquiries
Police have appealed to anyone who may have seen a silver van in the area between 23:30 and 23:45 to contact them.