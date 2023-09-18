Troubles legacy: Controversial bill facing five legal challenges
The government's Troubles legacy bill will face five legal challenges at the Belfast High Court.
The cases are being issued via Belfast firm KRW Law and most involve relatives of people who died during the conflict.
It offers a conditional amnesty to those accused of killings during 30 years of violence known as the Troubles.
It will also stop any new Troubles-era court cases and inquests being held.
There has been widespread opposition to the bill. Opponents of the legislation, including victims groups and Stormont parties, argued it will remove access to justice.
'Unconstitutional and unlawful'
KRW Law said it has applied for "emergency judicial intervention to adjudicate on the cases", ahead of the bill receiving Royal Assent and being passed into law.
Preliminary hearings will take place on 28 September, it added.
Lawyers acting for the five people taking legal cases argue that the bill is "unconstitutional and unlawful".
They are also said it is in breach of the Northern Ireland Protocol - the part of the Brexit deal which sets Northern Ireland's trade rules - as well as being in breach of Articles 2, 3, 6 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
The people taking the cases are:
- William Campbell, on behalf of Anthony Campbell who is believed to have been killed by the Army in 1973. In 2021 the Attorney General ordered a new inquest into his killing and that of five other men in the New Lodge in north Belfast. Lawyers say the legacy bill will prevent the inquest being heard.
- Liam Shannon, one of the Hooded Men who was interrogated by the Army after being interned in 1971. In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled the techniques they were subjected to would be characterised as torture by today's standards.
- Gemma Gilvary, on behalf of her brother Maurice Gilvary, who was killed by the IRA in 1981. The case forms part of the Operation Kenova investigation into the activities of the Army-run agent within the Provisional IRA known as Stakeknife.
- Mary Braniff, on behalf of Anthony Braniff who was killed by the IRA in 1981. This case is also being looked at as part of Operation Kenova.
- Margaret McReynolds, who witnessed the Ormeau Road Sean Graham bookmakers murders in 1992. In 2022 she filed a High Court civil action against the UK government.
Niall Murphy and Setanta Marley, from KRW Law, said the bill "represents the most egregious breach of international human rights standards".
The bill is sponsored by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO).
Lord Caine, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the NIO, said it was a "robust" piece of legislation that had been improved with various amendments.
However, Lord Murphy, a former Northern Ireland secretary during Labour's time in government, said he still fundamentally disagreed with the bill's premise.
The Labour peer its effects should be "paused" until Stormont's power-sharing government is restored.
Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since February 2022 due to a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) protest over post-Brexit trade rules.
What is the background of the legislation?
The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill was first announced in July 2021 by the then-prime minister, Boris Johnson.
Mr Johnson said the proposals would allow Northern Ireland to "draw a line under the Troubles".
In effect, the legislation would ban any new prosecutions for Troubles-related crimes and prevent victims' families from seeking fresh inquests or taking legal challenges.
The Conservative government argued that the passage of time had made the prospect of future convictions very unlikely.
It was also facing pressure from its own backbenchers who were opposed to Army veterans being prosecuted over Troubles-era incidents.
However, all of Northern Ireland's main political parties and victims' groups oppose any attempt to ban prosecutions or introduce amnesties.
What is the purpose of the bill?
Instead of historical cases coming before the courts, the legislation will establish an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).
The aim of this new organisation is to help families find out more about the circumstances of how their loved ones were killed or seriously injured.
The government argues that the new arrangements will "promote reconciliation" and free the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) from having to investigate Troubles-era crimes.
But the plans face strong opposition as the ICRIR will have the power to grant self-confessed perpetrators immunity from prosecution, if they agree to provide a truthful account of their actions.