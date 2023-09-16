Meigh: Man shot in stomach during attack on house
- Published
A man has been injured in a gun attack in the village of Meigh in County Armagh.
A number of shots were fired at a property in Gullion View shortly before 02:00 BST on Saturday, police say.
A man in his 50s was struck once in the stomach. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
It is believed a woman in her 20s, and a man and woman, both in their 30s were also inside the property at the time. They were left badly shaken.
Damage was also caused to a kitchen window.
Police are appealing for witnesses.