Portaferry: Sports centre closes due to flooring issues
Portaferry Sports Centre has been closed after an inspection revealed health and safety concerns within the building.
Ards and North Down Borough Council and St Columba's College, which uses the facility, made a joint decision to close the centre until further notice.
A spokesperson for the council said the safety concerns were "in relation to the flooring" in the centre.
Members will be able to use facilities in Newtownards and Comber for free.