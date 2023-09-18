Covid boosters and flu jabs on offer to vulnerable
- Published
Older and vulnerable people who are at greatest risk of infection are to start receiving boosters against Covid-19 and flu vaccines from Monday.
Northern Ireland's autumn booster programme was brought forward after concerns about a new Covid variant.
The faster-than-planned vaccine rollout aims to top up the protection of those most at risk and reduce the effect on the health service.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) said it was a precautionary measure.
Rachel Spiers, the immunisation and vaccination programme manager at the PHA, said Covid-19 and flu had not gone away.
"The message is clear: vaccination is the most safe and effective way to protect you and those around you, including your family," she said.
Those who are eligible for the Covid-19 and flu vaccination programme will be called by their GP or they can attend a community pharmacy.
They include all adults aged 65 and over, those in a clinical risk group, care home residents, front-line health and social care workers, carers and those living with people who are immunosuppressed.
The flu vaccine will also be offered to all preschool children from the age of two, all primary and secondary school children up to and including year 12 and pregnant women.