Enniskillen: Two police officers injured in fireworks incident
- Published
A police officer suffered concussion and another was treated in hospital after a firework was aimed in their direction in Enniskillen on Thursday.
It happened as officers responded to a report about young people throwing fireworks at Hollyhill Link Road.
Police said a firework ignited against an officer's face causing concussion and damage to their ear.
Another officer suffered a possible perforated eardrum and required hospital treatment.
Damage was also caused to a police vehicle.
Anti-social behaviour
"I want to stress that an assault of any kind on our officers while carrying out their duties is totally unacceptable," PSNI Ch Insp Fallis said.
"Over the last week, members of the community in Enniskillen have been affected by reckless anti-social behaviour in the same area, including fireworks being let off during night time hours.
"This type of activity needs to stop and people need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries."
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the law was clear regarding the use of fireworks, that "it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not hold a valid licence to do so".
The fine for breaking the law is up to £5,000.
"Officers have responded to these continuing reports of anti-social behaviour in the town," PSNI Ch Insp Fallis added.
"To date we have issued fixed penalty notices and several vehicles have also been seized.
Following the incident, Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan said she had spoken to police about anti-social behaviour in the area.
"I appeal to the people involved to please stop this, for their own safety and that of local people," she said.
"We will continue to take immediate action while anti-social and unlawful behaviour persists."