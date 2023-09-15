John Caldwell: man granted bail over murder bid claim
- Published
A Londonderry man charged over the claim of responsibility for the attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell has been granted bail.
William McDonnell, 37, of Balbane Pass in Creggan, is charged with having a document claiming responsibility by the New IRA for the attack.
On Friday, the District Judge at Londonderry Magistrates' Court set bail at £750 with strict conditions.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot and wounded in Omagh in February.
Mr McDonnell must observe a curfew and agree to be electronically tagged, report to the police three times a week, and have no contact with his co-accused. He must not possess a phone or internet-enabled device.
A defence solicitor told Londonderry Magistrates' Court that the bail conditions had been agreed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
He is due to appear in court again on 12 October.
His other two co-accused had previously been granted bail.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot outside a leisure centre in Omagh, County Tyrone, on 22 February, after he had taken a children's football training session.