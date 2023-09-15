Cheryl Brownlee chosen by DUP as new East Antrim assembly member
A firefighter has been selected by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to replace a veteran member of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Cheryl Brownlee becomes an assembly member for the East Antrim constituency after David Hilditch stepped down for health reasons.
The 31-year-old has been an elected councillor on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council since 2014
She had worked for Mr Hilditch as a researcher and office manager.
Ms Brownlee, from Carrickfergus in County Antrim, is also an on-call firefighter for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Ms Brownlee "knows the issues facing people on the ground across East Antrim".
He added: "I know Cheryl has always been driven by a desire to help the community she comes from and represents, whether as an elected representative or as an on-call firefighter.
"She is part of a new generation of DUP representatives coming through our ranks and will be a very valuable part of our assembly team."
Ms Brownlee said she was "honoured" to take up the new role and wants to "continue the tradition of hard work and delivery set down by David Hilditch over many years".
Stormont's devolved legislature, which has 90 assembly members, has not been functioning since last year after the DUP withdrew in protest against post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
The Windsor Framework was struck by the UK Government and European Union earlier this year in an effort to address concerns with previous arrangements under the Northern Ireland Protocol.
But the DUP has said the deal does not go far enough and has been in talks with the government to seek further legal assurances of Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market.
On Wednesday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party would not be pressured into shifting its stance.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar on Monday reiterated calls for a "plan B" if Stormont's power-sharing institutions were not restored.