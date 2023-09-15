Rachael Lowry: Zane Brown given community service over fatal crash
A 22-year-old man has been given 80 hours of community service for causing the death of his girlfriend.
Zane Brown was driving on the Coolmillish Road in Markethill on 24 September 2020 when he crashed.
Rachael Lowry, who was 17, was the passenger in Brown's Ford Fiesta when it was involved in a single-vehicle collision. She died at the scene.
Brown, of Dorchester Drive in Portadown, was also disqualified from driving for 15 months.
Newry Crown Court heard Ms Lowry, who was a talented and award-winning drum major with Quinn Memorial Pipe Band, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and that "wasn't unusual for her".
"Rachel was averse to wearing a seatbelt and this decision had terrible consequences," the judge said.
He also described Ms Lowry as "a bright, loving member of her family with such potential".
'Tragic consequences'
Handing down sentencing on Friday, the judge said: "This was a driver who was not experienced.
"Although he wasn't breaking the speed limit, he was driving too fast for a road he didn't know.
"He was unable to keep control of the vehicle and the consequences were very tragic."
Since the crash, the court heard Brown has been prescribed anti-depressants and has received counselling.
He has also been charged with using a class B drug.
Speaking about the defendant, the judge added: "I have no doubt the death has had a profound effect on his mental health.
"There has been a high level of victim empathy."
Brown will serve 80 hours of community service and will be on probation for 12 months. He is also disqualified from driving for 15 months.