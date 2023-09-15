Katie Simpson murder trial scheduled to take place in spring
A murder trial over the death of showjumper Katie Simpson has been scheduled to take place next spring, a court has heard.
Four people are due to stand trial on charges arising from the death of the 21-year old.
Ms Simpson died in Altnagelvin Hospital in County Londonderry in August 2020.
Jonathan Creswell, formerly of Brian Hill Gardens in Greysteel, has already been charged with and denied murder.
Mr Creswell, whose current address cannot be reported, appeared at Belfast Crown Court in April when he entered a not guilty plea to murdering Katie Anne Simpson on 9 August, 2020.
The 35-year old was back in court on Friday where he was charged with raping Ms Simpson on a date unknown between 2 August and 4 August, 2020.
He attended via a videolink with his solicitor's office and entered a not guilty plea to the charge of rape.
Three co-accused who also appeared at Belfast Crown Court in April have already denied a range of charges arising from Ms Simpson's death and will stand trial alongside Mr Creswell.
Newtownards woman Rose De Montmorency-Wright, 22, from Craigantlet Road, was charged with withholding information.
She denied that between 9 October, 2020 and 13 October, 2021 knowing a murder had been committed she failed to give that information within a reasonable time to police.
Both Jill Robinson, 42, from Blackford Road in Omagh and 30-year old Hayley Robb, of Weavers Meadow in Banbridge, were charged with "perverting the course of justice by taking and washing clothes belonging to Jonathan Creswell" on 3 August, 2020.
When charged in April, they both denied the charge.
Ms Robb was also charged with, and denied, a second charge of perverting the course of justice by "cleaning blood at the home of Jonathan Creswell" on 3 August, 2020.
In addition, she pleaded not guilty to a third charge of withholding information concerning the alleged murder between 2 August, 2020 and 26 June, 2021.
A Crown barrister told Mr Justice O'Hara that the trial will take an estimated six to eight weeks.
After hearing this, the senior judge set the date for the trial as 15 April, 2024 and said he would review the case on 10 November.