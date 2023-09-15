Leo Varadkar says he has a right to want a united Ireland
The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has described the UK government's criticism of his comments about a united Ireland as a "double standard".
Leo Varadkar said last week he believed he would see a united Ireland in his lifetime.
In response, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris said the remarks were "unhelpful".
Mr Heaton-Harris said he needed the "clearest pitch possible" in efforts to restore Stormont's devolved government.
The institutions collapsed last year when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew in protest against post-Brexit trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The DUP has said the Windsor Framework deal - struck by the UK government and European Union this year to address concerns with the Northern Ireland Protocol - does not go far enough.
It has been in talks with the government to seek further legislative assurances of Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market.
Mr Varadkar said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describes himself as a "proud unionist" and others in the UK government often speak about their commitment to the union.
"Not only do we accept that, we respect it," he told RTÉ.
"Why is there a double standard applied to Irish politicians when we say what's in our constitution, that we'd like to see a united Ireland and work towards it?"
Referencing the Northern Ireland secretary's remarks, Mr Varadkar said the Irish government has been "extremely helpful to the British government since the Brexit journey began".
He said that under his leadership as taoiseach they negotiated several agreements with the UK government including the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"When they couldn't honour that agreement, we were the adults in the room, and we negotiated the Windsor framework," he added.
Mr Varadkar also reiterated his call for discussions about "alternative arrangements" if Stormont is not restored.
"There does come a point where these talks between the UK government and the DUP can't be ongoing forever and can't exclude others forever," he said.
"And we do need to sit down at some point and talk about what alternative arrangements can be put in place within the confines of the Good Friday Agreement."
On Tuesday, Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker said the UK government's talks with the DUP are in the final stages.
'Fundamental concerns'
But DUP MP Ian Paisley said he does not believe there will be a restoration of the Stormont institutions this year.
He told the BBC's Nolan Show "it will only happen if we address these fundamental concerns" on post-Brexit trade.
The North Antrim MP also said there must be a "devolution settlement that works and is properly financed".
He added: "Things have got to change, the issues that we have raised have got to be recognised, respected and solutions brought forward."
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill called for the Stormont executive and assembly to be restored "so that we can push on and get back to business".
"Everyone has been more than reasonable in giving space and time, but there must be a clear limit and public patience is now running out," she said.
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) assembly member Matthew O'Toole said the absence of devolved government is "creating chaos" in Northern Ireland's public services.
He told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that among the public, "anger is passing into contempt and that contempt is passing into indifference".
"That's really, really toxic in any democracy," he added.
"We're just creating chaos in our public services, we're making it impossible for decisions to be made, they're building up, they're stacking up throughout the system.
"I know the limitations of the institutions, the limitations of our structures and indeed the limitations of some of my colleagues, but that doesn't mean we don't need devolved government, because when we don't have it, frankly it makes things worse."
Independent unionist Clare Sugden added that although the devolved institutions are not functioning, assembly members are still working for their constituents.
"I can assure you my constituency office never stops," she said.