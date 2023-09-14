Ten Square: Residents and staff moved from Belfast hotel during fire
- Published
Dozens of residents and staff were moved out of a hotel in Belfast city centre following a fire at the premises on Thursday evening.
Fire crews dealt with the incident at the Ten Square hotel in Donegall Square South.
It is understood the fire was confined to a small space. Guests and staff have been allowed back in to the ground floor of the hotel.
Earlier, staff provided guests with bathroom robes to keep warm outside.