Deloitte: Belfast jobs at risk as firm to make redundancies
About 800 people may be at risk of redundancy at Deloitte - one of the UK's "big four" accountancy firms.
A slowdown in growth has put 3% of the 27,000-person UK workforce at risk of losing their jobs, the company confirmed.
It is understood jobs will be lost in Belfast as a result.
The news comes as more than 100 global investors and businesses gathered in Northern Ireland for a major investment summit.
It is understood the proposals, which are subject to consultation, will affect Deloitte's consulting, financial and risk advisory businesses.
A small number of jobs from the firm's audit and assurance business and enabling functions across the UK will also be affected, a source familiar with the proposals said.
Deloitte CEO Richard Houston said a targeted restructuring within the organisation may put some roles at risk of redundancy.
"This follows a slowdown in growth, which, combined with the ongoing economic uncertainty, means we have to consider the shape of our business and may mean we have to make some difficult decisions," he said in a statement.
"I fully understand this is an unsettling time for those people affected and we will be doing everything we can to support individuals with care and respect."
On Wednesday, rival "big four" firm EY said it would create 1,000 jobs in Northern Ireland over the next five years.
The new jobs - paying an average of £33,000 a year - will be based in Belfast and at a new hub in the north west.