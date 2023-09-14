Northern Ireland service sector shrinks but manufacturing picks up
Northern Ireland's services sector contracted in the second quarter of this year as demand fell for consumer services, official figures suggest.
Output was down by 0.8% compared to the first quarter but was still 1.5% higher than the same period in 2022.
Services is the dominant part of the local economy, covering a broad swathe of activity including retail, hospitality and business services.
Meanwhile, growth in the manufacturing sector picked up.
It expanded by 1.9% over the quarter and by 3.4% over the year.
The figures, from the statistics agency Nisra, suggest that the slow down in services was limited to retail and hospitality with other parts of the services sector still growing.
Slowdown in hospitality
The retail and hospitality sector shrank by 0.4% over the quarter; separate figures show that retail sales increased slightly, suggesting the slowdown was concentrated in hospitality.
Meanwhile business services, which includes law, accountancy and management consulting, continued to grow strongly.
Output in that sector was up by 1.3% over the quarter and 9.2% over the year.
The growth in manufacturing was driven by the engineering subsector with output jumping by almost 10% in a quarter and by 25% compared to a year ago.
Further analysis shows growth was greatest in the machinery and equipment sub-sector with output expanding by almost 20% in a single quarter.
That subsector, which largely covers a manufacturing cluster in mid Ulster, has expanded in eight of the last 10 quarters.
UK's lowest disposable income
Average disposable income in Northern Ireland rose by 4.5% in 2021 as the economy recovered from the impact of the pandemic, official figures suggest.
That was the largest percentage increase seen in any UK region, according to Office of National Statistics (ONS) data.
However at £17,636, Northern Ireland still had the lowest average disposable income among the 12 UK regions.
The ONS figures are an assessment of what the average person has available to save or spend after tax and benefits.
The UK average in 2021 was up by 3.6% to £21,679; London is the region with by far the highest average of £31,094.
The ONS said that in general, those areas that saw the largest decreases in disposable incomes in 2020 showed larger increases in 2021, as they returned to a more normal level.
Disposable incomes in Northern Ireland had fallen by 0.5% in 2020.
In Northern Ireland, the average in 2021 ranged between £19,223 in Lisburn and Castlereagh down to £16,572 in Derry City and Strabane.