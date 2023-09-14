Blue-green algae found in Lough Lea and Castle Caldwell
- Published
Blue-green algae has been found at Lough Lea and in the waters surrounding Castle Caldwell, according to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.
The council received confirmation from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency on Wednesday.
Warning signs have been erected and the council advises people to exercise caution around waterways.
Blue-green algae was detected at a number of sites across Northern Ireland during the summer.
The bacteria can cause illness in humans and is particularly dangerous for pets.