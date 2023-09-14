Craig Rowland denies murder of three-year-old son Lewis
A man has denied the murder of his three-year-old-son, Lewis Rowland, who died in October 2018.
Craig Rowland, 28, from Millington Park, Portadown, appeared at Belfast Crown Court accused of murder as well as manslaughter.
He denied a charge of manslaughter, but pleaded guilty to a charge of child cruelty on 20 November 2015.
The child's mother, Laura Graham, 31, from the same address also pleaded guilty to child cruelty.
The court was told Mr Rowland "wilfully neglected Lewis Oliver Rowland in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health''.
No date for the trial was set and Craig Rowland was released on continuing bail ahead of a review on 27 September.