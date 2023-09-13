DUP will not be pressured into power sharing - Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will not be pressured into shifting its stance on the Windsor Framework or power sharing, its leader has said.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was responding after NI minister Steve Baker said the UK government's talks with the DUP are in the final stages.
Mr Baker said the DUP was under pressure from hard-line unionists to continue blocking Stormont.
Sir Jeffrey was speaking at the NI Investment Summit in Belfast.
He said his party "doesn't give way to pressure whether it's from the minister or anyone else".
"I live in the real world. I recognise the problems that we have, the challenges that we face, and I'm looking for solutions," he added.
'Continuing to engage'
The devolved government at Stormont collapsed last year after the DUP withdrew in opposition to checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea under the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Windsor Framework was struck by the UK Government and European Union earlier this year in an effort to address concerns, but the DUP has said it does not go far enough.
It has been in talks with the government seeking further legislative assurances of Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market.
Sir Jeffrey said the DUP is continuing to engage with the government.
"We outlined our concerns weeks and weeks ago. The government have responded several weeks later to those concerns, and we are now responding to their response," he said.
'Megaphone diplomacy'
Sir Jeffrey also said Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar's "megaphone diplomacy" is harming the potential of resolving the impasse.
Leo Varadkar on Monday had reiterated calls for a "plan B" if the Stormont institutions were not restored.
It followed comments last week in which he said he believed he would see a united Ireland in his lifetime.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris described Mr Varadkar's remarks as "unhelpful".
Sir Jeffrey also said Mr Varadkar's "interventions recently have not been helpful".
"He is planning for failure, I am not. He talks about plan B, I'm focused on plan A, which is getting this right for the people of Northern Ireland," the DUP leader said.
"This megaphone diplomacy by Leo Varadkar is not helpful and I really think he should reflect on the harm he is doing to the prospects of making that progress."
However, Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill said the onus is on the DUP to stop the blockade and restore the executive in order to grasp the opportunity and take advantage of the unique and special access of both markets.
Ms O'Neill added that she wished she was attending the summit in the position of first minister and urged other political parties to capitalise on the international audience.
Alliance leader Naomi Long told the summit Sir Jeffrey will have to "face down his critics" in order to lead his party back to Stormont.
Ms Long said some unionists "undoubtedly" believed the DUP was being pressured by hard-line unionists to stay out of government.
She also criticised the British and Irish governments, saying that having them squabble in public was "profoundly unhelpful"
But she said after a year and a half without Stormont "the situation is not sustainable for much longer".