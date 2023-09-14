Londonderry: Officers question planning of searches which led to disorder
One of Northern Ireland's most senior police officers has said some officers in Londonderry questioned the timing and planning of house searches which led to disorder last week.
Sixteen officers were injured during rioting in Creggan on 7 September which involved children as young as eight.
Petrol bombs, rocks and steel poles were thrown for hours.
Some officers sustained burns, head injuries and potential fractures which meant some had to be taken to hospital.
Cash, handguns, grenades, ammunition and plastic explosives were found during the police searches and the police said the New IRA was a line of inquiry.
"Some officers raised queries about the timing and planning for Thursday's policing operation," said Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton.
But he added that officers then "accepted that these were spontaneous events and that the outcome demonstrated the very real need for police to act quickly and decisively".
When asked how many officers remained off work, a PSNI spokesperson said no further comment would be made.
The assistant chief constable visited Derry last Friday following a report to The Nolan Show that some police officers didn't have confidence in the senior leadership in Derry and Strabane.
ACC Singleton told BBC News NI: "Having had the opportunity to speak with Derry City and Strabane officers first hand, I got no sense that there is an appetite for a vote of no confidence in their local leadership.
"Local Police Federation representatives and the local leadership team have strong working relationships and engage regularly."
Chair of Northern Ireland's Police Federation Liam Kelly told BBC News NI: "Some officers, bearing the brunt of the onslaught, have expressed they would have preferred earlier approval to deploy measures to afford them greater protection from petrol-bombers and those throwing masonry.
"In the post-incident analysis of what happened, we will be looking at health and safety implications and engaging with senior management to see what lessons can be learned.
"Unfortunately a number of officers are still recovering from injuries they sustained in serious disorder in Derry.
"Officers came under sustained attack from rioters attempting to interfere with successful police searches which yielded the recovery of arms and explosives.
"Under an intense and brutal barrage, officers showed remarkable restraint and professionalism."
Regarding confidence in senior PSNI leadership in Derry and Strabane, Mr Kelly said: "As things stand there is no suggestion whatsoever of a vote of no confidence.
"However, understandably that is not to say that all officers involved in this incident were wholly satisfied with the circumstances that led to them sustaining personal injury."