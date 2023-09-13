Moira special school pupils left without bus transport
- Published
The Education Authority (EA) has apologised to families of pupils with Special Educational Needs (SEN) left without school transport since the start of term.
Children who would normally get an EA bus to Brookfield Special School near Moira are among those affected.
One parent said her autistic children were "distressed" and "struggling to understand" why there was no bus.
The UUP MLA Robbie Butler said the EA must "remedy the issue as a priority".
There has been a significant rise in the number of children with SEN in recent years.
That meant significant pressures on school places for SEN pupils in some areas this year.
Brookfield School has more than 150 pupils between the ages of three and 11 with complex learning needs.
Emma Wallace's eight-year-old daughter Caitlyn and five-year-old son Cayden are pupils at the school.
"They both have a learning disability and autism and my daughter has ADHD as well," Ms Wallace told BBC News NI.
"They're both non-verbal and they're really struggling to understand why they're not getting on their bus every day."
On the first day of the school term at the start of September Caitlyn and Cayden stood waiting for their school bus to come as normal.
"They stood waiting for 40 minutes for a bus that never appeared," Ms Wallace said.
"There was no communication before that to say that there was going to be no bus."
"The children just couldn't cope with that so it just really started the school year in a bad way."
In the two weeks since then Caitlyn, Cayden and some other pupils who rely on EA transport to get to Brookfield have had no bus.
That means Ms Wallace has had to take time off work to run her children to school and pick them up at separate times.
"By the time I get them in it's a quarter past nine," she said.
"My son has to be picked up and half past one and my daughter at three so you're just constantly running back and forward to the school."
'Distressing to see my kids upset'
Ms Wallace said the EA did not seem to be close to sorting the problem.
"It's distressing to see my kids so upset over it," she said.
"Other parents are struggling too with it, they're distressed."
She added that for autistic children like her own routine is vital.
"They like their structure and they can struggle with sudden changes," she said.
"The transition between these changes is so hard for them."
Some parents have approached the local UUP MLA Robbie Butler for help.
Mr Butler told BBC News NI that he had been in contact with the EA about the situation.
"It is really disappointing to learn of the number of pupils in my constituency who have lost their transport to school for past two weeks," he said.
"I have engaged with the EA to ascertain the problem and to ensure focus is given to remedy the issue as a priority.
"I have been given assurance that this will be the case," he added.
"I understand that recruitment of drivers may be an issue, however what cannot be neglected is the need to support these children and families particularly in the formative days of their educational journey."
When contacted by BBC News NI a spokesperson for the EA said that they "sincerely apologise for any delay or disruption to transport across a small number of routes at the start of this academic year".
"We are disappointed this experience has not been to the standard we would expect, and we are continuing to work with families to confirm alternative arrangements," they added.
"Working closely with the child or young person's parent or guardian, the Transport Service team will make every effort to have transport assistance in place as soon as possible."
The spokesperson also said that they recognised it was an anxious time for children and families.
"We ask for parents/carers continued patience while pupils and operators alike settle into their new timetables and routes," they continued.
"Parents with any queries or concerns relating to home to school transport can contact our helpline on 028 9598 5959 from Monday - Friday between 9.00am and 5.00pm."