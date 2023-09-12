Three jailed for 'sadistic torture' of kidnapped man
Three men have been jailed for the "sadistic torture" of a kidnap victim who was stabbed, hit with a hammer and shot with a crossbow a number of times.
Newry Crown Court heard that the man was abducted on 8 November 2020 and held for nine hours by Adam Potts, Mervyn Gibson and Conor Campbell.
Potts and Gibson went to the victim's County Armagh flat where Potts hit him full force with a hammer on each knee.
The victim was then dragged down stairs and into a car driven by Campbell.
The gang was armed with a knife and pliers as well as the crossbow.
The judge said the three co-accused had subjected the kidnap victim to a "level of violence and sadistic torture rarely seen in these courts".
Potts, who is 26 and from Pine View Court in Gilford, was alleged to be the ringleader and instigator of the kidnap.
His co-accused were 50-year-old Mervyn Gibson from Woodview Park in Tandragee and 30-year-old Conor Campbell from Pinebank in Craigavon.
They all pleaded guilty to kidnaping the victim and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as possessing weapons with intent to assault.
Broken fingers
As he passed sentence, the judge said the the gang drove the victim to a bungalow in the countryside, and during the 15-minute drive Gibson was "constantly" punching and elbowing the terrified victim.
When they reached the bungalow, Potts made the victim hold his hand on a windowsill "and smacked his hand twice with the hammer," breaking his fingers with the blows.
Potts also stabbed the victim in the leg with a knife.
The man was then forced back into the car and while Campbell drove them over the Irish border, Gibson continued to beat up the victim.
The judge said the gang "talked about killing him and feeding him to pigs."
The court heard they also "talked about having to burn the car but if they did, they would burn him in it".
The car was driven to Gibson's house, where Gibson shot the victim three times with his crossbow - in the ankle and both knees.
The court heard that the crossbow bolt became lodged in the victim's kneecap, and Gibson tried to retrieve it by pushing and pulling at it with pliers "for five to ten minutes."
Potts stabbed the man three times, bit his ear and also used the pliers break one of the victim's fingers.
At one stage, while sticking the knife into an already existing stab wound, Potts told the victim: "I'll tell you one thing, you have a high tolerance for pain."
At about 08:00 that morning, the gang dumped their victim at the roadside at Edgarstown, where the bleeding and badly injured man tried to wave down passing cars.
He was eventually helped by a man who was out walking in the area.
The court heard that the victim uses a walking stick due to his injuries and continues to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Potts, who had 68 previous convictions, was given a 14-year sentence with an extended period on licence of three years.
Gibson was handed an 11-year sentence, half to be served in jail and half on licence.
Turning to Campbell, the judge said he had sought to minimise his role as "just the driver" but "this wasn't just a trip from A to B".
He said Campbell had witnessed much of the violence perpetrated against the victim and so he imposed a 38-month sentence - 14 months in jail and the rest on licence.