Blue-green algae: River Bann sites closed after discovery
- Published
Parts of the River Bann in County Antrim have been closed to the public after blue-green algae was discovered, Mid and East Antrim Council has said.
Portglenone Marina slipway and Newferry have both been closed until further notice.
Blue-green algae was detected at a number of sites across Northern Ireland during the summer
The bacteria can cause illness in humans and is particularly dangerous for pets.
Mid and East Antrim Council said people would be unable to launch personal watercrafts such as kayaks, canoes and paddleboards from the slipway at Portglenone Marina.
A spokesperson for the council said members of the public should not swim or allow pets in the water.
"Avoid all contact with the algae as contact may result in skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and muscle and joint pain," they said.
The algal bloom has been blamed on settled weather, invasive species and water pollution mostly due to agriculture.