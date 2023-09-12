Father and daughter appear over Londonderry weapons find
- Published
A father and a daughter have appeared in court in Londonderry charged with having guns and explosives.
Shannon Kelly, 26, from Creevagh Heights in Creggan and Gerard Anthony Kelly, 48, from Victoria Place, both in Derry, appeared in court on Tuesday.
The charges arise from searches in Derry by the Terrorism Investigation Unit of the Police Service of Northern Ireland last week.
Handguns, grenades, ammunition and plastic explosives were all found.
Mr Kelly faces four charges that include possession of explosives with intent to endanger life on 7 September.
These explosives include two Soviet grenade heads, plastic explosives and two detonators.
He is also charged with having explosives under suspicious circumstances and having a gun with intent and a quantity of ammunition.
He is further accused of having the gun and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.
Shannon Kelly faces the same four charges.
When charged with the offences, Ms Kelly replied: "I didn't do nothing."
The court was told that the items were found in a bag hidden within a blue wheelie bin at Shannon Kelly's home. She denied any knowledge of what the bag contained.
Ms Kelly was described as vulnerable in court and her solicitor said she appeared to have been used by more sinister people.
He granted bail on condition that she observes a curfew, wears a tag, reports to police once a week and has no contact with certain members of her family.
Mr Kelly had allegedly brought the bag to the house and denied knowing the contents of what was in it.
Its contents included two grenades, two packages of plastic explosive, two detonators, a Browning gun and ammunition.
A police officer said he believed in this instance he was acting as a facilitator for the New IRA and he was refused bail.