Londonderry: Protest staged over length of drug dealer sentences
- Published
A protest has been held outside Bishop Street Courthouse in Londonderry asking for longer sentences to be handed down to convicted drug dealers.
The protest was organised by Pauline Duddy whose daughter Jasmine died with the drug pregabalin in her system when she was 21 years old.
Jasmine Duddy was found unresponsive at a house in the Galliagh area of Derry in February.
Ms Duddy said sentences currently being handed down by judges are too short.
In a statement, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has said that sentencing in individual cases is a matter for the independent judiciary.
The current maximum sentences available to the judiciary upon conviction in the Crown Court for production or supply of controlled drugs (whether Class A, B or C) range from 14 years to life imprisonment.
"Sentencing judges must consider all the evidence presented in the case as well as any relevant sentencing guidance and the sentences given in similar cases before reaching their decisions," they said.
Speaking outside the courthouse on Monday, Ms Duddy said she was joined by members of her family and local politicians at the protest on Tuesday.
"At the minute it is 14 years to life for supplying Class A, Class B and C drugs," she told BBC News NI.
"I don't think the judges in Northern Ireland are enforcing that and I want drug dealers who supply drugs that kill young people prosecuted for murder."
Ms Duddy believes stronger sentences could reduce people from reoffending and also help keep drugs off the street.
"My daughter is not coming back but I have grandchildren here and so many people have young family growing up here - if the dealers are given longer sentences they may think twice about dealing again."