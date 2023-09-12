World Sheepdog Trials: Fifteen-year-old 'well fit' for competition
As 15-year-old boys go, Peter Óg Morgan could be described as unusual.
While some may be concentrating on their gaming scores, the County Down teenager is preparing to compete to be the best at the World Sheepdog Trials, alongside his faithful companion.
"I used to go to dog trials every weekend with my dad and granda.
"Dad gave me, on my 11th birthday, Tip, so I decided to start trialling - and it's taken me to the World Sheepdog Trials," he said.
His father Peter Morgan, vice-chair of the organising committee, will be supporting his son with a mixture of pride - and perhaps just a little envy.
"I didn't qualify for [the Worlds] myself - unfortunately I never made it," he said.
"But I wish him and all the other competitors the best of luck.
"He's well fit for it. There have been some tough Saturdays trialling with him when you're coming home in the vehicle and he has you beaten at 15 years old."
The World Sheep Dog Trials are being held in Northern Ireland for the first time.
Two-hundred-and-forty dogs and handlers from more than 30 countries will descend on Gill Hall Estate in County Down when the event starts on Wednesday.
The trials are where the crème de la crème of sheepdogs and their handlers are put through their paces.
Dogs have already spent several years qualifying and this is their handler's opportunity to become the best in the world.
Handlers communicate with their dog in just half a dozen or so words, often translated into whistled sounds.
With several titles under his belt already, County Fermanagh farmer Allistair Lyttle knows what it will take to win this week.
"It's a very prestigious event in the Sheepdog calendar. It happens every three years, the world trial," he said.
"Just being part of the Irish team is definitely a big achievement and especially to have two dogs competing in it, it's just a nice situation to be in."
His hopes rest on six-and-a-half-year-old Twm (Welsh for Tom) and five-year-old Mick, who get their practice herding sheep on Allistair's border farm in the south-west.
"These dogs, they have to do their work - they have to earn their living as well as compete," he added.
"Some people feel it's a different type of dog that you need to do work and compete, but I need the dogs to do both."
Superb course
The chair of the organising committee, John McCullagh, described the course at Gill Hall as "superb".
Twelve hundred Scottish blackface hill sheep, from Larne, Carnlough and Castlewellan, have been brought to the venue for the competition.
Qualifying rounds will be held over the first two days, with three competitions going on at the one time.
That will whittle down to just 16 dogs in the final.
They will have to complete a run that consists of bringing two lots of 10 sheep into a group and taking them round the course before splitting off five sheep with red collars and putting them in a pen.
"It's going to be amazing for whoever walks out of here crowned world champion," said John.
"Whoever wins this competition on this superb course will be well and truly world champion."