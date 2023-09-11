Derry: Two charged in ongoing terrorism investigation
A man and a woman have been charged as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation in Londonderry, police have said.
The 26-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday and the man, 48, was arrested on Sunday - both under the Terrorism Act.
The pair have been charged with possession of firearms and explosives.
They are due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, two men aged 22 and 41 - arrested as part of the same investigation - have been released.
Another man, aged 43, remains in custody while enquiries continue.