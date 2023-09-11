Former Derry GAA boss Rory Gallagher 'temporarily debarred'
- Published
Former Derry senior men's Gaelic football manager Rory Gallagher has been "temporarily debarred" from the Gaelic Athletics Association (GAA).
He stepped back from the role in May after allegations of domestic abuse by his estranged wife Nicola Gallagher in a social media post.
She alleged that she had suffered the abuse over a period of 24 years.
In response, Mr Gallagher said the claims were "investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities".
Last month Ulster GAA asked an independent panel to investigate the allegations.
On Sunday, the Sunday World newspaper claimed that Gallagher had recently been coaching with Monaghan club, Corduff.
The club has not responded to the report.
BBC News NI also contacted Ulster GAA about the matter but they made no comment.
Instead, they issued a statement, which said: "Ulster GAA wish to confirm that Mr Rory Gallagher has been temporarily debarred, without prejudice, from the GAA until the Ulster GAA safeguarding panel conclude their work.
"We will not be making any further comment on these matters at this time."
It is understood that no members of Ulster GAA are on that panel.