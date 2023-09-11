Peace Plus: Northern Ireland to get £858m in funding
- Published
A peace funding announcement of more than €1bn (£858,000,000) for Northern Ireland will be officially launched in Belfast later on Monday.
It is for a scheme known as Peace Plus, a successor to programmes which have run since 1995 in NI and the border counties in the Republic of Ireland.
The money is being made available from 2021 until 2027.
The UK government is contributing £730m to the total allocation.
European Commission vice-President Maros Šefčovič will visit Belfast along with Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar for the announcement.
They will be joined by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Dr Jayne Brady and Irish Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe.
The Taoiseach will also hold a meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris in order to "underline the importance the Irish government attaches to the restoration of the power-sharing institutions" and to the British-Irish partnership.
He is also expected to relay Dublin's concerns about the UK government's controversial Legacy Bill.
It is due to pass its final hurdle in the Lords this week, despite opposition from political parties and victims' groups in Northern Ireland.
The Irish government has previously said it would consider taking legal action against the UK over the legislation.
Mr Varadkar is due to hold a bilateral meeting with Commissioner Šefčovič to discuss the EU's commitment to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, as well as the state of play on the implementation of the Windsor Framework.
He will also engage with Northern Ireland businesses during the visit.
Peace Plus is being managed by the Special European Union Programmes Body (SEUPB).
Some of the best known projects include the Peace Bridge over the River Foyle and the regeneration of the Girdwood Barracks in north Belfast.
What is Peace Plus?
The current scheme replaced a pre-Brexit peace scheme, which has been in operation since 1995.
It applies to Northern Ireland and the border counties of the Republic of Ireland - Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth.
It is the successor to the Peace IV scheme, which focuses on children and young people, shared education, shared spaces and positive local relations.
It is funded by the UK, Ireland and the EU.