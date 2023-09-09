NI weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Sunday evening
- Published
A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Northern Ireland on Sunday.
It applies to all six counties from 14:00 BST until 23:59.
The Met Office said storms could bring disruption and flooding with intense rainfall of 30-50mm in an hour or less.
Frequent lightning and large hail could be additional hazards, it said.
In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann has also issued two yellow thunderstorm warnings.
The warnings cover most of the island, ranging from 06:00 local time until midnight.
The warnings follow an unseasonably warm spell across the UK and Ireland.
The hottest September day on record in Northern Ireland was recorded in County Tyrone on Friday..
Elsewhere, the UK's hottest day of the year was recorded with a temperature of 33.2C (91.8F) at Kew Gardens, London, on Saturday, making it the sixth day in a row that the heat had exceeded 30 degrees.
By next week, the Met Office said a mixture of sunshine, showers and windy conditions are likely with temperatures returning to their September average.