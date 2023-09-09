Comic Con NI returns to Lisburn with crowds of thousands
- Published
It's the only place where you will see Frodo Baggins, Carlisle Cullen and Yondu Udonta under one roof.
Fans have flocked to the Eikon centre in Lisburn for a chance to meet some of the biggest names in pop culture at this year's Comic Con NI.
This year's line-up boasts Elijah Wood and Sean Astin of Lord of the Rings fame, as well as stars of the Twilight franchise.But the real spectacle is the cosplayers - fans who dress up as characters from their favourite TV shows and films.
Some go to great lengths to make sure their costumes are as accurate and detailed as possible.Steve and Abi Easton, from Ardglass in County Down, decorated a wheelchair and 3D-printed a crown to perfect their costumes as the ill-cursed Theoden, King of Rohan and Gríma Wormtongue from Lord of the Rings."It's an excuse to dress up and have fun," said Steve.
"I have a whole wardrobe of costumes and you need some reason to wear them where people won't think you're a bit odd."For Abi, the sense of community is what brings her back year after year."I know a lot of people who come to the events. It's like a chance to catch up and hang out, but things that you wouldn't get anywhere else," she said.
Trissin and Sally have travelled from Newcastle in England because they enjoyed last year's event so much."The atmosphere is a lot better than other Comic Cons. Everybody is so friendly," says Trissin."You can just do whatever you want. You're not judged. I'm 49 - I should be grown up. You come here and it doesn't matter," says Sally.
Mark Snodden was one of a number of local Ghostbusters invited to the event.
As part of the group Ghostbusters Northern Ireland, Mark says being here is all about making people smile and sharing their enthusiasm for the classic 80s movie."We make people happy," he says.
"Comic Con is just a great place for learning, making friends and having fun."
The origins of fan conventions like Comic Con can be traced back to the 1930s.
Annual events such as the World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon) and the Philadelphia Science Fiction Conference (Philcon) still run today.
The industry boomed in the 1960s and 70s with the rising popularity of shows like Star Trek and the growth of role-paying games including Dungeons and Dragons.
In Lisburn, the halls of the Eikon centre, which were not long ago filled with farmers and their livestock at the Balmoral show, are now occupied by gaming tables, props displays and a wrestling ring.
Organisers say 10,000 people gathered at the centre on Saturday and similar numbers are expected on Sunday.
The largest Comic Cons in San Diego and London can attract crowds of more than 100,000.