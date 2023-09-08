Heatwave: Could NI still break September record?
- Published
Friday is the peak of the September heatwave as temperatures will gradually fall this weekend, but it will still be warm and humid.
Thundery showers are also expected but not everywhere.
On Thursday, we missed out on breaking the September maximum temperature record by less than half a degree.
Magilligan in County Londonderry reported a high of 27.3C and the figure to beat is 27.6 C.
We have another chance on Friday, once the mist, fog and low clouds burn off.
Temperatures are forecast to peak between 24 and 28C.
The highest values are likely to be in the west or northwest.
If temperatures exceed 27.6C somewhere in Northern Ireland on Friday, a new record will be set for a September maximum temperature.
The record which currently stands 27.6C was set over a 100 years ago in 1906, on 1 September in Armagh.
There is a chance of a thundery shower, but they will be very isolated compared with Thursday.
On Thursday, there were several reports of thunder, lightning and torrential downpours during the afternoon and early evening.
Derrylin in County Fermanagh recorded 21mm of rain in less than an hour between 17:00 BST and 18:00 BST. Isolated, large hail was also in the mix.
Next week, normal service resumes as temperatures return to the seasonal average both by day and by night, so at least there are some cooler nights to look forward to.