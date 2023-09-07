Creggan: Police attacked with petrol bombs during searches
Police have been attacked with petrol bombs, rocks and masonry during disorder in Londonderry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.
Three searches were carried out in Bligh's Lane in Creggan on Thursday afternoon as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.
Disorder began at about 16.00 BST.
In a statement, the PSNI said two searches have been completed, while a third is under way in Creevagh Heights.
"During the searches, a quantity of cash and a firearm have been seized which will be subject to forensic examination," a statement said.
"Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging police Land Rovers."
Police remain in the area and have urged drivers to avoid it.
Supt William Calderwood said: "We appreciate the disruption search activity can have but I want to reassure you of this - our presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe. That is our priority and we would appeal for calm."