Northern Ireland heatwave: Uniforms and homework out for schools hit by heat
From ditching uniforms to a holiday from homework - schools across the island are relaxing their rules in response to a heatwave that could cause record temperatures on Thursday.
In Northern Ireland, a heatwave is when temperatures exceed 25C for at least three consecutive days.
Wednesday was the third day and marked the current hot spell as a heatwave.
For a County Down primary school, the weather has meant t-shirts and shorts instead of shirts and trousers.
Audrey Watson, the principal of St Macartan's Primary School, Loughinisland, described the dress code change as "a win-win".
"Yesterday the kids were uncomfortable in their shirts and ties and, to be honest, so were the teachers," she said.
"If they're hot and uncomfortable, it's harder to get them to co-operate and I'm sure it's easier for parents too, getting them ready in the morning."
Meanwhile, with the hot weather extending to the Republic of Ireland, a school in County Wexford has given pupils a week off homework.
The principal of Castletown National School, Emer Russell, told BBC's Good Morning Ulster radio programme that the decision was a "no brainer".
"I did feel a little bit guilty because we put it up on our social media and all sorts of comments went in tagging various schools - so I hope we didn't put pressure on other schools," she said.
"But it just makes perfect sense - childhood is so short, the summer was a washout, it would be sinful to make them do homework during weather like this."
On Thursday, temperatures are forecast to reach 27C or higher in Northern Ireland, challenging the current September maximum of 27.6C.
That was recorded in Armagh on 1 September 1906 - more than 100 years ago.
The warm weather is expected to continue through the rest of the week with temperatures well above the early September average.
Despite being hotter on Thursday, there will also be a risk of showers and a possible thunderstorm as well as a risk of thundery showers over the weekend, when there will be a slight drop in temperature.
Parts of the east coast may be plagued by areas of sea mist drifting northwards up the Irish Sea, which will subdue temperatures on some beaches in counties Antrim and Down.
In the Republic, a yellow weather warning for later this week has been issued for "very warm and humid weather".
Met Éireann said daytime temperatures could exceed 27C, with night-time temperatures not falling below 15C.
The meteorological service said it could lead to heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, and a risk of water-related incidents.
The warning is in place from 08:00 local time on Thursday until 08:00 on Saturday morning.