Pamela Ballantine says ringing bell is 'milestone' in cancer journey
- Published
TV presenter Pamela Ballantine has described ringing a bell to mark the end of cancer treatment as "another milestone" on her road to recovery.
The broadcaster was diagnosed with breast cancer last year after attending a routine mammogram appointment.
She underwent chemotherapy and surgery to remove tumours in her breast and lymph nodes.
On Monday, she rang the bell to mark the end of her radiotherapy treatment at Belfast City Hospital.
However, Ms Ballantine told BBC Radio's Good Morning Ulster programme she felt "conflicted" about celebrating the occasion.
"It is very strange because it was just a five-day treatment that I had, and there are people there, you know, they've gone through it for weeks," she said.
"I know it sounds strange with the business I'm in, I'm not one to really draw attention to myself so I was just wanting to get in, get out.
"I realised that ringing the bell, it's an important thing for so many people who are waiting to go through the treatment, not knowing what's going to happen to them, not knowing what the treatment's going to be like."
'Bolt from the blue'
The presenter, who has had a career spanning more than four decades, said she had been surprised by her attitudes towards her shock diagnosis.
She said: "It came a complete bolt from the blue, I had no clue, no lumps, no symptoms, nothing.
"I wasn't prepared to get the news: 'you have cancer', and of course I bawled my lamps out for quite a long time.
"But I was just sort of just really surprised at my own attitude to it. It was just a case of ok lets just get on with it."
Ms Ballantine only revealed her illness to a select group of people, allowing her to retain a certain amount of normality.
"I seen so many people, friends of mine who have unfortunately had cancer, and when people find out they've got cancer, they're treated differently,
"They're treated like the illness not the person they are and I just didn't want that to happen - as I say I'm still me.
"I'm still going out and doing my work, doing whatever it is that I had to do, and that's basically how I coped."
After going public with her diagnosis, Ms Ballantine said she "completely underestimated" the support she was going to receive and had been left blown away.
She often receives messages that her story has inspired others to undergo health checks that they had been avoiding for a long time.
Ms Ballantine also told Good Morning Ulster about the moment her oncologist called her with good news.
"You know the joy in her voice was just incredible and she thanked me for going through all the treatment.
"I just said to her I didn't know I had an option."
She encouraged those who are also in their own cancer journey to look for the positives.
"It's the outcome, it's the way forward and hopefully you'll get a positive result like I did."