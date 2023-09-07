PSNI crisis: Policing Board meets to discuss chief constable role
- Published
The NI Policing Board is meeting on Thursday to discuss the appointment of a new chief constable and the review of senior leadership at Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
It also voted no confidence in two other senior staff.
They are Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy and Assistant Chief Officer Clare Duffield.
Mr Hamilton was placed in temporary command of the PSNI on Monday following the resignation of Simon Byrne as chief constable.
Mr Byrne quit after two controversies engulfed the PSNI in quick succession - a major data breach and a court ruling which said the organisation had discipled two junior officers unlawfully in order to appease Sinn Féin.
The Policing Board, which oversees the PSNI and holds its leadership to account, said on Monday that Mr Hamilton would "exercise all the functions of the chief constable" until a successor was appointed.
The deputy chief constable was due to attend the extraordinary meeting of the Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, on Wednesday.
In a statement, the PSNI said he had "been unable to do so due to an unplanned medical procedure".
'In dire need'
The head of the federation, Liam Kelly, said the PSNI was "in dire need of clear and strong leadership".
A spokesperson for the Policing Board said it would not be making any comment regarding the Police Federation vote until members had the opportunity to discuss it.
Arriving for the meeting on Thursday morning, Trevor Clarke from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was asked if he was concerned by the result of the vote.
"I think everyone should be concerned at the state of the police...and I think we're all in the game of trying to fix it," Mr Clarke replied.
He is one of 19 members of the Policing Board and said he believed every one of them would be concerned by the Police Federation's vote of no confidence in the three senior staff.
Alliance board member Nuala McAllister was asked if Mr Hamilton should resign as a consequence of the vote.
"We need a proper process, that's why we called for a review of the senior [PSNI] executive team," she said.
"But the fixation on individuals is getting really unhealthy for the PSNI and we need to make sure that as a board we do our work," she said.
The Police Federation was also very critical of the Policing Board itself and "the manner in which it handled the fall-out from the ongoing crisis".
In a statement, the federation called for "a review of its effectiveness and role, specifically the interference it had in operational decision-making".
On his arrival at Thursday's meeting, Policing Board member Mark H Durkan from the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) was asked if the board meeting would address the federation's criticisms.
"I don't think it's something that we can ignore," Mr Durkan added.
Why are PSNI leaders under pressure?
Mr Byrne left his role as chief constable after two major controversies hit the PSNI in succession.
Firstly, in August, a number of data breaches came to light, including one where the names and details of the PSNI's 10,000 officers and civilian staff were published in error as part of a Freedom of Information request.
Mr Byrne later said the information was in the hands of dissident republicans who could use the list to generate "fear and uncertainty".
Then, last Tuesday, a court ruled two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined following an arrest at a Troubles commemoration in February 2021.
The event was marking the anniversary of the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack where five people were murdered by loyalist paramilitaries.
The judge said the officers were disciplined to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland. Sinn Féin has denied this.
On Wednesday, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called for someone to be brought in externally to lead the PSNI in an interim role until a new chief constable is appointed.