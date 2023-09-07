PSNI crisis: Policing Board meets to discuss chief constable role
- Published
The NI policing board is meeting on Thursday to discuss the appointment of a new chief constable and the review of senior leadership at Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The Police Federation passed a vote of no confidence in PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton on Wednesday.
It also voted no confidence in two other senior staff.
They are Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy and Assistant Chief Officer Clare Duffield.
A spokesperson for the policing board said it would not be making any comment regarding the Police Federation vote until members had the opportunity to discuss it.
Mr Hamilton was placed in command of the PSNI after former chief constable Simon Byrne's resignation.
The Policing Board, which oversees the PSNI, said Mr Hamilton would "exercise all the functions of the chief constable" until a successor was appointed.
The deputy chief constable was due to attend the extraordinary meeting of the Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, on Wednesday.
In a statement, the PSNI said he had "been unable to do so due to an unplanned medical procedure".
The head of the federation, Liam Kelly, said the PSNI was "in dire need of clear and strong leadership".
Why are PSNI leaders under pressure?
Mr Byrne left his role as chief constable after two major controversies hit the PSNI in succession.
Firstly, in August, a number of data breaches came to light, including one where the names and details of the PSNI's 10,000 officers and civilian staff were published in error as part of a Freedom of Information request.
Mr Byrne later said the information was in the hands of dissident republicans who could use the list to generate "fear and uncertainty".
An independent-led review is due to be carried out into the breaches.
Then, last Tuesday, a court ruled two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined following an arrest at a Troubles commemoration in February 2021.
The event was marking the anniversary of the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack where five people were murdered by loyalist paramilitaries.
The judge said the officers were disciplined to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland. Sinn Féin has denied this.
On Wednesday, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called for someone to be brought in externally to lead the PSNI in an interim role until a new chief constable is appointed.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris was non-committal, saying: "I'm sure that questions are being asked to see what can be done in this space."